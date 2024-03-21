Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

