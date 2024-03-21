Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 5,492,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,076. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

