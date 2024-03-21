Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lessened by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $481.90. 4,102,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $357.72 and a 52 week high of $483.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

