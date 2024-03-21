Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.66. The company had a trading volume of 208,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.