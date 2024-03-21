Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

