Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.664 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTHR opened at $232.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.00. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $174.57 and a one year high of $233.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

