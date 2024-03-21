Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.346 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $136.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.45.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

