Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.80.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.