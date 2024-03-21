Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

