Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $87.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.42.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,887.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.