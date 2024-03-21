Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.38. 3,685,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,852. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

