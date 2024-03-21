Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.4% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $86.17. 2,084,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

