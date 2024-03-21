Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 11.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.56. 318,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,211. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.88 and its 200-day moving average is $222.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $248.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

