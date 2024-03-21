Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 171,061 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after buying an additional 158,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 157,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,934. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

