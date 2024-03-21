Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.96. 780,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

