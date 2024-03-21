Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 172,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.