Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $318.91

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.91 and last traded at $318.76, with a volume of 6672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.98.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

