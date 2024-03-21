VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $228.58 and last traded at $228.42. Approximately 3,649,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,122,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.29.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.01 and a 200 day moving average of $172.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

