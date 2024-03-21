VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Increased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GDX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,373,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,549,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

