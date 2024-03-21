Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading Up 5.4%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 923,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,443,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLY. Barclays started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,734,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after buying an additional 2,123,297 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

