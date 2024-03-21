Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 356,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after purchasing an additional 920,140 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,256,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,855. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

