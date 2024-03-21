USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $98.63 million and $284,193.99 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,431.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00635479 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00121118 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

