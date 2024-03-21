UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells $168,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGNGet Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,816. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813,377 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

