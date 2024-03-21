UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells $168,600.00 in Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86.

UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $20,787,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813,377 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

