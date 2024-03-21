United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of UG stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in United-Guardian by 39.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United-Guardian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

