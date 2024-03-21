UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 1.5%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.66. 2,711,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,853,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at UiPath

The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.