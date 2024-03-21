UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 2.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 2,693,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,935,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Specifically, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.17 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after buying an additional 334,085 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $5,897,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in UiPath by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,357 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

