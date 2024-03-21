UBS Group Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $2.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WOOF. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 2,571,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $1,574,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 413,295 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $21,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

