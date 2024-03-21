UBS Group Raises Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $81.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEGN. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.76.

LEGN opened at $60.03 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

