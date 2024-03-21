Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.20% from the stock’s current price.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,194,426.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth $125,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

