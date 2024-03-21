Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) President Gary G. Smalley Sells 27,958 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
StockNews.com lowered Tutor Perini from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
