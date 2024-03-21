Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) President Gary G. Smalley Sells 27,958 Shares

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $6,467,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,899,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after acquiring an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 469.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 487,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,383,000 after acquiring an additional 335,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

