Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) President Gary G. Smalley Sells 15,940 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 0.1 %

TPC stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

