Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Insider Acquires $420,752.71 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TPB stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after buying an additional 323,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 287,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,847,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,796,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

