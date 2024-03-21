Truist Financial Increases Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $175.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Trading Up 4.8 %

BCC stock traded up $6.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 280,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,986. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.59. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth about $2,682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 312.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.