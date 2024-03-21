Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.47.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

