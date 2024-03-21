Truist Financial Boosts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $10.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.96.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.