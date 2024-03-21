Truist Financial Boosts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $10.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.96.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUTL
Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.