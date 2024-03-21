True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
