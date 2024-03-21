Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Michael Beasley Sells 485 Shares

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.11, for a total value of C$20,423.35.

Michael Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Michael Beasley sold 381 shares of Trisura Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$12,843.51.

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:TSU traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,995. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7389917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

