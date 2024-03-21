Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,018,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,439 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 447.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.