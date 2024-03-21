Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,161,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 132,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 569,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

