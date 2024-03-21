Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,963,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after buying an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,218,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Black Hills by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,038,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,855,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 242,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,654. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.