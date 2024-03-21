Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.78. 10,699,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,389,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average is $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.28 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

