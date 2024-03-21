TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $8.18 Per Share

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for TransDigm Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $8.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.01. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $33.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.57 EPS.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,216.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $992.37. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $689.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,217.00.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
