Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 322% compared to the average volume of 949 call options.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 480,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,267. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,804,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.