Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aemetis Call Options (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of 249% compared to the average volume of 1,166 call options.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 77.7% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aemetis by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMTX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Aemetis Stock Up 35.1 %

AMTX traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,299,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,785. The company has a market cap of $194.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.94. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

