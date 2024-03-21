Traders Buy High Volume of Altria Group Call Options (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 590,230 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,509% compared to the typical volume of 36,680 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,336,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,328,397. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

