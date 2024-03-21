Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of LON:TXP traded down GBX 2.01 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 48.49 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.39. The company has a market capitalization of £113.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.21).

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

