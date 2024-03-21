TLW Wealth Management LLC Buys 28 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 6.3% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

COST traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $742.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,750. The stock has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $718.97 and its 200 day moving average is $636.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

