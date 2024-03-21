Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Gap Down to $26.87

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.87, but opened at $25.88. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 47,182 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TITN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 6.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Titan Machinery by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

