Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 2.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 11,690,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 21,830,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Tilray Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 96,300 shares of company stock worth $183,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

