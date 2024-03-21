Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TWM stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.76. 184,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,444. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TWM. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.15.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

